Kevin Durant’s arrival has singlehandedly turned the Houston Rockets into legitimate title contenders, and his value lies not just on-court, but off it as well. Head coach Ime Udoka has consistently talked about how Durant’s leadership skills are equally important for this young Rockets roster that is expected to get to the next level in the upcoming season.

Now, the 37-year-old has himself explained how his teammates’ approach towards games needs to change.

“It’s an ongoing process, I think, and guys will get more comfortable once they understand truly how they supposed to approach a game every night..In the meantime, we play together and we just communicate, lean on each other,” he explained per Houston Chronicle’s Danielle Lerner.

Durant played in two of the Rockets’ preseason games, scoring 35 points in total as he continues to ramp up fitness for the new season. The Rockets won each of their four games, finishing 4-0 after some huge performances from their young stars.

The team scored an average of 131.4 points during this stretch and won the four games by an average margin of 10.5 points. While the defense has not been tested considering teams tend to take it slow during the preseason, the likes of Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., Amen

Thompson and Reed Sheppard all produced big performances that will give optimism to fans for the upcoming campaign.

There is little doubt that Durant’s presence makes him a major coup for Udoka’s team. It not only gives the offence a huge upgrade, but his postseason experience is also bound to prove useful, especially in the business end of the next season.

KD averaged 26.6 points, six rebounds and 4.2 assists per game last season while shooting at almost 60% from the field overall. With his arrival, there is little doubt that Houston is now built to win immediately.