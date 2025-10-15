Veteran guard Russell Westbrook agreed to a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings less than a week before the regular season, ending speculation surrounding his potential reunion with the Oklahoma City Thunder. While there were no reports supporting his possible return, NBA analysts opposed Westbrook's return to the Thunder. Here are a few reasons why.

For starters, the Thunder are not in a position to offer Westbrook a definitive role. All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads a talented backcourt, one he shares with Lu Dort in the starting lineup while Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso, and Ajay Mitchell rotate in and out. If Oklahoma City were to bring Westbrook on board, he wouldn't play, which wouldn't have been ideal for Russell.

Playing time or lackthereof, was a contributing factor to Westbrook leaving the Denver Nuggets during the offseason. And for a player of Westbrook's magnitude, a former MVP, who proved he can still produce for a top-tier team in a secondary role, he still has some left in the tank to contribute off the bench, thus why the Kings makes a lot of sense.

Westbrook will reunite with Dennis Schroder, with who he shared the backcourt with during his latter years with the Thunder, while teamming up with Zach LaVine, Malik Monk, and Keon Ellis. In a competitive Western Conference, the Kings will compete for a playoff spot.

It's not a significant step closer for Westbrook's chances of winning his first championship, but it'll keep him busy and productive in a veteran-led backcourt vying to make a stride amidst the franchise's growth.

Carmelo Anthony says Russell Westbrook can't return to Thunder

Hall of Fame forward Carmelo Anthony offered an All-Star's perspective to why Russell Westbrook couldn't return to the champion Thunder. As a retired star who lived through the final stages of a Hall of Fame career, Anthony knows what it's like to be in Westbrook's shoes, through the twilight years of an impressive career, but can still produce in a secondary role.

Anthony explained where Westbrook is at in his career, per 7PM in Brooklyn.

“There's a difference between chasing a ring and I still have to enjoy this game,” Anthony said. “F*** chasing a ring at this point in time. You can't send the greatest player back. He left and then come back, and then he's not playing? No. As a player, I know I still can play. Hell no. Dame went back to Portland because Dame is gonna come back healthy and play. CP went back to the Clippers because CP is gonna play. He ain't go back to sit on the bench.”

Carmelo says Russell Westbrook could help a lot of teams in the NBA right now, except the Thunder: “He cannot go from the greatest player in franchise history to maybe playing or maybe not.” (via @7PMinBrooklyn)pic.twitter.com/N7qh4saDT2 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) October 12, 2025

The Kings will face the Lakers in their last preseason game on Friday. No word if Westbrook will be available.