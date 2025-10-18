After losing to the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals, Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gave someone a smile that fans would never forget. Gilgeous-Alexander's smile went viral in the playoffs. How often do you see a player smiling while walking off the court in the final moments of an overtime playoff loss? Plus, coming from Shai, a soft-spoken, well-mannered, and quiet assassin-type of player, it looked cold-blooded.

As if he were sending a message to the Nuggets and their fans that said he wasn't worried. However, that wasn't the case. Gilgeous-Alexander revealed it was a reaction toward an excited Nuggets fan in the stands who waved goodbye as if the series was a best-of-3, Gilgeous-Alexander recalled, per Netflix's Starting 5.

“On my way off the court, a fan is like waving at me, like, “Goodbye.” He said something like “Goodbye” or “It's over for you guys,” and some gestures,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “And I couldn't help but smile. It was funny to me because I just know there's so much basketball to be played. He doesn't understand that, and he shouldn't — he's a fan. You can cheer now and laugh now, but we're the better basketball team, and it's gonna show.”

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder responded to the 113-104 overtime loss with a hard-fought 92-87 road win in Game 4. With momentum on its side, Oklahoma City returned home, where it grabbed its first lead of the best-of-7 series in Game 5 at the Paycom Center, where the Thunder returned to eliminate the Nuggets in Game 7.

Paul Pierce's ‘crazy' Kobe Bryant take on Thunder's SGA

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's championship run made Hall of Fame forward Paul Pierce a believer, drawing comparisons to Kobe Bryant ahead of the upcoming season. Pierce sees Bryant in Gilgeous-Alexander's aura and wasn't afraid to call it.

Pierce addressed Gilgeous-Alexander's Kobe-like approach, per Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe.

“He’s like Kobe, lowkey. I know that sounds crazy, but it’s just like — he’s shifty, he gets to that midrange. He’s got footwork, pump fakes,” Pierce said. “Man, I’m telling you — Kobe.”

Gilgeous-Alexander has often mentioned Bryant as his favorite player growing up. SGA also revealed his desire to surpass the late five-time champion ahead of defending his first championship in 2025-26.