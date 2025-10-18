The Oklahoma City Thunder lead ClutchPoints' NBA Top 100 Rankings as the team with the most players ranked in this year's list. Six Thunder players are included in the list of the NBA's best 100 players, including Mark Daigneault's entire starting lineup led by reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and All-Star Jalen Williams.

While Gilgeous-Alexander unsurprisingly cracked the top 3, Williams is considered top 20, and Chet Holmgren is outside of the top 30 this year. Here are the six Thunder players who made the list, along with their individual rankings.

91. Isaiah Hartenstein — C — Oklahoma City Thunder

71. Lu Dort — SG/SF — Oklahoma City Thunder

66. Alex Caruso — PG/SG — Oklahoma City Thunder

34. Chet Holmgren — PF/C — Oklahoma City Thunder

17. Jalen Williams — SG/SF — Oklahoma City Thunder

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — PG — Oklahoma City Thunder

Six Thunder players named to ClutchPoints' NBA Top 100 are undoubtedly a testament to the champion team's depth, as the offseason additions of veterans Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso have impacted the team's ability to win at a high level. And why Oklahoma City has the best odds to win it again in 2026.

The addition of Isaiah Hartenstein, at No. 91, bolstered the Thunder's defense to historic levels last season, as he and Holmgren's towering presence stifled opponents in the latter half of the regular season and through the playoffs. Hartenstein also flexed his passing ability for Oklahoma City, while cleaning the glass and finishing at the rim.

As for Thunder veteran Lu Dort, who ranked No. 71, he's the defensive anchor in the backcourt and is considered to be one of the better on-ball defenders in the NBA. The same could be said about Alex Caruso (No. 66), whose 3-and-D approach meshed perfectly in his first season with the Thunder.

While Holmgren's yet to earn an All-Star selection ahead of his fourth season with the Thunder, his No. 34 spot feels a bit low, considering the third-year big helped Oklahoma City seal its first title in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. He's also on the verge of having a breakout season, as a hip fracture derailed what could have been his first All-Star season. Expect Chet to make a big leap on next year's list.

As for Williams, coming off his first All-Star appearance, first All-Defensive Team selection, and first All-NBA Third Team nod, No. 17 is well-deserved for the breakout star. And only Denver Nuggets' three-time MVP Nikola Jokic is ranked higher than Gilgeous-Alexander, who edged out Jokic as the league's Most Valuable Player.