Folks across the United States of America were dealt a shock on Sunday when it was announced that Joe Biden was withdrawing from the U.S. Presidential race. Perhaps what was more shocking was that well-known NBA insider Shams Charania was the guy who ended up breaking the news for a lot of folks.

Charania has gotten roasted for purportedly trying to break the news of Biden's withdrawal, even though the current President of the United States posted his own message on social media, meaning that there was really no news to break. When asked about the situation, Charania simply said that he was trying to keep the world informed of important news that came across his plate.

Shams Charania keeps it real on Joe Biden situation

While Charania may have truly just been doing his best to push the news of Biden's withdrawal on social media, many folks felt as if he was simply trying to get himself more engagement on social media in a cheap way. Charania makes his living breaking NBA deals, not presenting political news that is already available to the masses as “breaking news.”

This comes amid an NBA offseason where Charania has been criticized for incorrectly reporting a handful of stories. He prematurely reported that the Los Angeles Lakers had locked in on JJ Redick as their head coach, and prior to the start of free agency, he reported that the Philadelphia 76ers were not going to pursue Paul George, only for them to turn around and go out and sign him.

Going out and making this Biden tweet didn't exactly help Charania's stock since it seemed to be a way for him to push his own agenda. He claims that isn't the case, but who knows whether or not he's telling the truth. Chances are many fans won't end up being swayed by his claims here, but that isn't much of a surprise.

Regardless, Biden is out of the Presidential race, and Charania is still dealing with some of the blowback he's gotten for tweeting the news out. What happens next in the Presidential race will certainly be worth keeping an eye on, but it will also be interesting to see how Charania responds to this somewhat controversial incident.