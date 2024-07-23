The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hope to have a strong showing during the 2024-25 season after their impressive end to 2023-24. The Bucs' returning contributors will be led by star quarterback Baker Mayfield. However, one 2024 signee has yet to join the team. Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Randy Gregory has been reported as absent from training camp, per Greg Auman.

Tampa Bay placed Gregory on the “reserve/did not report” list on Monday due to his absence. In addition to training camp, Gregory was absent from mandatory minicamp in June.

Randy Gregory is reportedly suing the NFL for fining him more than $500,000 for using THC, which he says he needs for PTSD and social anxiety, per insight from NBC Sports. The 31-year-old was one of the most talented players in the 2015 NFL Draft. Yet, he fell to the 60th overall pick in large part because he tested positive for marijuana at the Scouting Combine. Gregory has been suspended multiple times for violation of the league's substance abuse policy.

Gregory started the 2023-24 season with the Denver Broncos before being traded to the 49ers. Through 16 games split across both teams, Gregory amassed 20 total tackles and 3.5 sacks.

Buccaneers look to maintain strong standing in 2024-25

Tampa Bay finished the 2023-24 season with a 10-7 record and earned a Wild Card spot in the NFL playoffs. The Bucs stunningly beat the Philadelphia Eagles 32-9 and advanced to the second round. Tampa Bay put up a good fight in their next matchup against the Detroit Lions but lost 31-23.

A large part of Tampa Bay's success centers around Baker Mayfield. Mayfield was highly impressive during his first year with the team. He threw for a career-high 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns during the 2023-24 season. In addition, Mayfield came up huge in the Bucs' playoff win over Philly. The 29-year-old went toe-to-toe with Jalen Hurts, totaling 337 yards and three touchdowns.

Mayfield will have some strong teammates returning for the 2024-25 season. Veteran Mike Evans will lead Tampa Bay's receiving core. The 30-year-old led the NFL in receiving TDs in 2023-24 (13). In addition, he hauled in 1,,255 yards, which ranked him ninth in the league.

Furthermore, the Bucs have one of the most promising running backs in the league on the squad. Rising third-year RB Rachaad White amassed a career-high 990 yards and six TDs during the 2023-24 season on a league-running-up 272 carries. White looks to continue being a stout rushing force for Tampa Bay alongside his other talented teammates.

It will be interesting to how the Buccaneers fare after their training camp.