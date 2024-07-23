The San Francisco 49ers front office led by John Lynch has not held contract extension talks with Brandon Aiyuk since May. Because of this, the elite wide receiver has requested a trade and is now looking for a new home that is willing to give him long-term security. The trade request has officially been made. However, Kyle Shanahan noted that he has full trust in the wide receiver coming into the 49ers training camp.

Up until now, Brandon Aiyuk still has not reported back with the 49ers. John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan have already extended contract extension talks with him since his request. However, when a reporter asked a certain question, the 49ers head honcho was not too kind, via KNBR.

“Kyle, Deebo requested a trade a couple of years ago. You were asked why you were confident it would work itself out. You said that have a personal relationship with him and you hadn't even talked to him yet. Why are you confident that you can work things out with Aiyuk?” Grant Cohn asked.

Shanahan was clearly rubbed the wrong way with the phrasing and the history behind the person asking the question

“I don't remember exactly. Knowing you, I don't if I exactly said that but I don't remember. You know, I have a personal relationship with all of our players. You like to be able to talk to those guys and usually, when it does get close, it can work out,” Shanahan declared.

Kyle Shanahan optimistic about Brandon Aiyuk-49ers contract talks

Aiyuk is projected to be owed a four-year deal in his next contract. The amount that the player could be asking clocks in at roughly $26.15 million per year. The 49ers may not be that financially flexible given that they also have to pay guys like Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and Trent Williams among others. However, Shanahan is banking on their personal and on-field relationship for things to work out.

“I would feel the same way, Brandon. I've known Brandon here for four years. I'm going into our fifth year together and I've got a lot of love for B.A. I think I'm close with him and hopefully that can help. But, it can only help so much. There's also a business side to it. But, when you have relationships with people, it helps,” the 49ers head honcho said.

John Lynch also assured the faithful that the front office is doing all that it can to get a deal done. This is such that the elite route runner could make his way back into 49ers training camp and start anew with him.

“We fully intend on Brandon being a Niner moving forward, but always open to listening to things. We expect Brandon to be an integral part of our team like he has been and excited about that. We’ve had a lot of really talented players and put our track record against anybody in terms of getting players signed, I wish it could happen quicker, but I’m proud of our record,” he added.

Will John Lynch and Shanahan be able to work their magic such that Aiyuk starts attending 49ers training camp as soon as possible?