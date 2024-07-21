President of the United States of American Joe Biden announced Sunday afternoon that he would not seek reelection and dropped out of the race for the election in November. In comes Philadelphia Phillies star Nick Castellanos who strikes again as he hit a home run after the news broke in the win against the Pittsburgh Pirates, 6-0.



It has been a running gag from fans of baseball that when every big and shocking news happens around the world, Castellanos hits a home run or does an explosive play.

The meme started when Castellanos was on the Cincinnati Reds when play by play commentator for the team Thom Brennaman made a homophobic comment on a live microphone when he did not realize they were back from commercial beak in 2020. While apologizing on the broadcast, the Phillies star would hit a home run during it when Brennaman would interrupt his dialogue by saying “… As there’s a drive into deep left field by Castellanos, it will be a home run. And so that’ll make it a 4–0 ballgame.”

Besides Biden dropping out, Castellanos goes yard with Brennaman news

It was also announced Sunday that Brennaman will come back to broadcasting with the CW network according to The Athletic. However, he will be calling college football games instead of baseball as he makes his return to the booth after four years since the incident during the Reds game.

“There are no words to describe how grateful I am that they’re rolling the dice,” Brennaman told The Athletic. “They don’t have to do this.”'

Brennaman would even talk about how he has been associated with Castellanos and the joke or meme that surrounds the event. He would say to The Athletic that he has learned to “accept it” as there is “nothing I can do to change it”

“Sometimes I’m like, ‘You know, lighten up about it a little bit,’” Brennaman said. “If every time something happens with Castellanos, knock yourself out. I’ve gotten to a point now where I just accept it and just keep going forward because there’s nothing I can do to change it.”

Castellanos hits home run on day of huge event in American history

There is no doubt that when it comes to politics in the country, Biden dropping out of the election is huge news which is why people are taking amusement from Castellanos hitting a home run shortly after the news dropped. It would break via Biden's official X, formerly Twitter, account where he announced that “it is in the best interest” to not run for a second term of being President.

“And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden said.



Consequently, the 46th President of the United States would endorse his Vice President in Kamala Harris to run against former Commander in Chief Donald Trump.

“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this,” Biden said on X.



In any sense, fans of Castellanos and the Phillies will continue to anticipate any shocking news that happens and if he will play that day. Philadelphia is 63-36 which puts them first in the NL East as they will start a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins Monday night.