Shannon Sharpe is a three-time Super Bowl champion who played for the Denver Broncos and the Baltimore Ravens. But while the eight-time Pro Bowl player used to play in the NFL, Sharpe does contribute to the NBA as an analyst. Although Sharpe can give entertaining takes, many also stir up some debate. Here's a look at Shannon Sharpe's 10 wildest NBA takes.

10. Shannon Sharp's beef with Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal has often showed plenty of respect towards Nikola Jokic, especially after claiming his third NBA MVP. However, Sharpe claimed that O'Neal is envious of the Nuggets star.

Furthermore, the former NFL player even went as far as criticizing O'Neal's work ethic that should have made the Hall of Fame center more successful. The Big Diesel didn't take Sharpe's words lightly.

9. Comparisons between Russell Westbrook fans and MAGA

Expand Tweet

Since leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder, Russell Westbrook has joined several NBA teams with the hopes of winning a championship. Unfortunately, his efforts went for naught.

But while Sharpe could criticize aspects of his game, the former NFL player opted to target Westbrook's fans. But to make matters worse, Sharpe even touched on political matters that certainly turned some heads.

8. Shannon Sharpe falls victim to a false quote of Kevin Durant

Expand Tweet

It's always a responsibility of a television personality to confirm the facts before spreading information. However, Sharpe ultimately fell victim to a fabricated quote of Kevin Durant. Moreover, Sharpe criticized the two-time NBA champion for leaving Oklahoma City to join the Golden State Warriors. Shortly after, Sharpe's comments didn't entirely sit well with Durant.

7. Kyrie Irving doesn't have a post game

Expand Tweet

Kyrie Irving is one of the craftiest scorers in the NBA. However, Sharpe doesn't seem to be watching Irving's games, claiming that the NBA champion doesn't have a post game, especially with his 6-foot frame. Irving may not be the guard that backs down his defender for a bucket. Instead, the Mavs star either faces up or uses his wide array of moves at the post.

6. Questioning Giannis Antetokounmpo's conditioning in 2021 NBA Finals

Expand Tweet

In the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Giannis Antetokounmpo nearly ended his career after an apparent leg injury. But Sharpe seemed to be surprisingly unaware of the Greek Freak's health status.

Nevertheless, Antetokounmpo managed to will the Bucks past the Phoenix Suns to give Milwaukee its first NBA title in 50 years. In fact, the championship-clinching game saw the Greek Freak finish with 50 points and 14 rebounds.

5. Next face of the NBA should be married

Expand Tweet

Being the face of the NBA means being a great role model while also possessing skills that place a player in the GOAT conversation. However, Sharpe unexpectedly brought up a non-basketball-related criteria in choosing the next face of the NBA after LeBron James. Sharpe claimed that the next face of the league should be married, which was surely a headscratcher.

4. Phil Jackson was bad at building teams

Expand Tweet

When Jeanie Buss sought advice from Phil Jackson, Sharpe wasn't happy about it. He stated that Jackson pretty much failed badly in reviving the New York Knicks' relevancy in the NBA.

As a result, the analyst claimed that Jackson was terrible in building rosters. Although the facts are there, it was pretty much a wild accusation against a coach that led two decorated franchises to a total of 11 NBA championships.

3. Kobe Bryant is not a Top 5 player

Known as the Black Mamba, Kobe Bryant pretty much took over the NBA for many years with his crafty scoring and insane work ethic. Furthermore, his clutch baskets en route to five NBA championships continue to be remembered to this day.

But despite his greatness, Sharpe doesn't consider him as a Top 5 player. For a player that's in everyone's GOAT conversation, Sharpe certainly raised eyebrows for leaving Bryant out of his Top 5.

2. Jordan Poole should've hit Draymond Green first

Expand Tweet

Fresh from winning an NBA championship, the Warriors seemingly imploded after Draymond Green punched teammate Jordan Poole in a practice session.

But in reaction to the incident, Sharpe surprisingly suggested that Poole should have landed the first punch. But in the first place, should punches and fights have been thrown in the first place, more so after winning an NBA championship?

1. Thunder are the weakest No. 1 seed

Expand Tweet

At the end of the 2023-2024 season, the Oklahoma City Thunder finished as the top seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record. Despite being the top seed, Sharpe regarded the Thunder as the weakest top seed he has ever seen in a long time. Unfortunately for Sharpe, the Thunder made him think otherwise after they swept the Pelicans in the first round.