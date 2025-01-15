The 2024-25 NBA season is approaching its halfway point and teams are beginning to separate themselves in both conferences. The Cleveland Cavaliers are no exception, holding a 5.5-game lead over the Boston Celtics in the East.

Despite the standings, there is still a lot of debate over who the top dog in the East actually is. NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal has weighed in on the topic.

“I think [the Cavs are] the best team in the East,” O'Neal said on Tuesday night's edition of Inside The NBA. “…I do. The way that this Donovan [Mitchell] kid is playing – I've been hard on [him] the last 3 years. Hard to the point to where people think I don't like him.”

The Cavaliers – boasting an NBA-best 33-5 record – have won 16 of their last 18 games and were riding a 12-game winning streak before falling 108-93 at the hands of the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

Donovan Mitchell, who has started 36 of the Cavaliers' 38 games this season, leads the team in scoring and steals per game, averaging 22.8 and 1.4, respectively. Additionally, Mitchell averages 4.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 44.9% from the field and 41% from 3-point range.

The Cavaliers have taken on the Celtics – their biggest opposition in the East – twice this season. The Celtics won 120-117 in Boston on Nov. 19, the Cavaliers evened the season series with a 115-111 win in Cleveland on Dec. 1. There are two more regular season contests between the two teams, on Feb. 4 in Cleveland and Feb. 28 in Boston.

The Cavaliers are expected to face off against the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. The two squads faced off in the second round of the playoffs last season, resulting in a gentleman's sweep by the Celtics. However, the Cavaliers picked up a 118-94 win in Game 2 of the series, giving the Celtics one of their three playoff losses on the road to their 18th NBA Championship.

Can the Cavaliers hold on to the No. 1 seed in the East?

The Cavaliers find themselves 5.5 games clear in the East. If they can sweep their two remaining contests against the Celtics, the Cavaliers' chances of holding on to the top spot and securing home-court advantage for themselves throughout the playoffs will be high.

If the Celtics manage to take one or both contests, however, the race for the No. 1 seed in the East could tighten up.