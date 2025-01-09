Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 15-game win streak ended against Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday night. Gilgeous-Alexander addressed playing in a smaller market. Like the Cavs, the Thunder don’t always get maximum exposure as bigger-market teams. However, that hasn’t prevented both teams from dominating their respective conferences with the two best records in the NBA. And despite Mitchell’s offensive struggles, it didn’t limit Cleveland from closing out a 129-122 victory.

Snapping the Thunder’s impressive 15-game win streak, the Cavs extended their streak to 11 while preserving their 32-4 record, which is the best in the association. Gilgeous-Alexander pointed to his backcourt mate as the primary reason for Mitchell’s shortcomings.

“Lu Dort masterclass. Unfortunately, it didn’t result in a win, but he did his job tonight as usual,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Nothing new.”

After going 0-for-5 in the first half, Mitchell found some offensive rhythm in the paint before finishing with a modest 11 points on 3-for-16 attempts, including 2-of-7 from deep. However, as Gilgeous-Alexander pointed out, the Cavs’ depth made all the difference in their opponent, finishing with nearly 130 points in regulation.

“When you’re a good team, you’re capable of scoring 130 when your best player doesn’t have a big night,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “It’s a good team for a reason.”

Jarrett Allen’s 25 points led seven Cavs players in double figures, including Evan Mobley (21), Darius Garland (18), Max Strus (17), and Ty Jerome (15). Dean Wade added 11 points as all five starters scored 11+ points.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 31 points. Jalen Williams added 25 points, Isaiah Hartenstein recorded another double-double (18 points, 11 rebounds), and added eight assists.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander addresses playing in Thunder’s market

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault credited Cavs’ Jarrett Allen for his dominating performance leading Donovan Mitchell and the team in Wednesday’s loss. Following one of the more entertaining games between two small-market teams, a reporter asked Gilgeous-Alexander about its significance.

Then, Gilgeous-Alexander revealed he couldn’t imagine playing for any other NBA team, per The Athletic’s Jason Llyod.

“I can only speak for myself. I love Oklahoma City, and I can’t see a world where I’m not in Oklahoma City,” he said. “I’m comfortable where I am. I like where I am. I love the people in the organization, love the people around me, and those are the things that matter. “I go to work every day with a smile on my face. Me personally, the market doesn’t matter.

“The money doesn’t matter to a certain extent. But as long as I enjoy what I’m doing at a very high level, I love the people that I’m around doing it,” Gilgeous-Alexander concluded.

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will look to return to their winning ways Friday night against the Knicks.