The Lakers put up a banner for winning the inaugural In Season Tournament. Shaquille O'Neal did not like that.

If there's one thing Shaquille O'Neal did in his NBA career it is win. He did a lot of winning with the Los Angeles Lakers and does not agree with the franchise hanging a banner for winning the NBA In Season Tournament.

That banner went right up in the rafters next to some championship banners. O'Neal won three championships with the Lakers and those triumphs hang forever with more than a dozen other banners, including the new In Season Tournament “decoration.”

That's what O'Neal is calling it and wasn’t afraid to tell the world he disapproved of the Lakers doing this.

“This is just an ornament,” O'Neal said, “It’s not a banner because it doesn't look like the other banners.”

The Lakers went 7-0 en route to their In Season Tournament triumph. It is safe to say that they earned the big money bonus and all the glitz and glam that go with winning the tournament.

Shaquille O'Neal is not the only retired player who is clowning the Lakers for putting up a banner. His television partner Charles Barkley also criticized the Lakers for celebrating the triumph and for putting a banner up.

It is easy for these retired players, especially two Hall of Fame talents, to sit back and openly criticize the players of today. The Lakers and every other NBA team were allowed to win some bonus money though and thus tried their best during the In Season Tournament. Shame on them if they want to celebrate that.

The Lakers should be proud of their wins and the postgame celebration after was warranted. The banner maybe shouldn’t fly forever, but it's fair to acknowledge the tournament for a little bit longer.