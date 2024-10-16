San Jose Sharks fans have been patiently waiting for an update on Macklin Celebrini after the rookie phenom was placed on injured reserve on Saturday — and the 18-year-old's return could be imminent.

Celebrini still hasn't been ruled out for San Jose's cross-divisional tilt with the Winnipeg Jets in Manitoba on Friday night. Although he's ineligible to play on Thursday against the Chicago Blackhawks, it's extremely encouraging that the North Vancouver native could be back in the lineup before the end of the week. The young center was placed on IR retroactive to October 10 with a lower-body injury.

If Celebrini is unable to go on the road on Friday, he'll most likely make his return to the lineup back at the SAP Center when the Colorado Avalanche are in town on Sunday night.

“It's a week-to-week thing, and he's working extremely hard to get back,” head coach Ryan Warsofsky said on Monday, according to NHL.com's Max Miller. “He's putting a lot of work into it. We'll just kind of take it day by day. We have a really good plan from our training staff and our sports performance staff, what we want to do.”

The bench boss continued: “He's in the rehab process. He hasn't gone on the ice yet. I haven't checked in with our training staff today yet, so we'll see. I'm sure he's frustrated, and it's a learning moment for him in his career.

“He's going to have a long career, and he's going to have some injuries and things along the way that will pop up. I know he's working extremely hard to get back as quickly as he can. He's just taking it day by day, and it's just part of the game of hockey.”

Getting injured in the first week of his first NHL season is obviously not ideal for Celebrini, but it's great to hear that he's making progress in his recovery. The No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft already proved his mettle after a phenomenal Sharks debut against the St. Louis Blues.

Macklin Celebrini hasn't played since electric NHL debut

Celebrini scored San Jose's first goal of the 2024-25 season less than 10 minutes into his debut, and added an assist on a slick pass to Tyler Toffoli later in the period.

Although the Sharks would end up losing the game, No. 71 showed that he's ready for the big stage.

“I think just the whole process going into it, all my teammates and going through it with [fellow rookie Will Smith] was really cool,” Celebrini said shortly after his debut. “Just all of those memories, those plays, first shift, all that. The warmup, rookie lap. I tried to soak up as much as I could.”

In Celebrini's absence, the Sharks have lost back-to-back games, falling 2-0 to the Anaheim Ducks before losing in a shootout to the Dallas Stars three nights later.

San Jose is still without a victory in 2024-25, and now 0-1-2 on the campaign. With only six goals in three games, the club will be thrilled to have Celebrini back in the lineup — whenever that ends up being.