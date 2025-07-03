The San Jose Sharks finished the 2024-25 season with the worst record in the NHL. But there were some positives, with Macklin Celebrini getting off to an excellent season, and William Eklund earning a large extension. The Sharks did not make many moves in NHL free agency, but they made a big addition on Thursday, signing Dmitry Orlov. TSN's Pierre LeBrun broke the news on social media.

“Dmitry Orlov has agreed to a two year deal with San Jose, $6.5M AAV per season,” LeBrun reported.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported the same deal. Orlov will be 34 years old on opening night, so he will hit free agency again after his age-35 season. He becomes the first defenseman on the Sharks roster signed past the 2025-26 season, even if it's just one year beyond that.

Article Continues Below

The Sharks also signed veteran defenseman John Klingberg to a one-year deal, adding some skill to their blue line. Orlov will bring the thump while Klingberg moves the puck, creating a decent pair to play behind Celebrini. While the Sharks have rebuilt through the draft, they have drafted primarily forwards. So, veterans to fill the gap until defenseman enter the pipeline and make the team is a necessity.

The Sharks were still under the salary cap floor after the Orlov signing. So, minutes later, they made a waiver claim. According to TSN's Chris Johnston, San Jose has claimed Nick Leddy off waivers. That puts his $4 million cap hit for this season on their cap while improving their blue line.

Orlov spent the past two seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes. averaging over 18:30 per game. He was a key part of the 2018 Stanley Cup Champion Washington Capitals and has played 107 postseason games. What else are Mike Grier and the Sharks going to do before the dust settles on NHL free agency?