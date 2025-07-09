The 2025 NHL Draft is in the books, and there was a flurry of activity surrounding the big event. The San Jose Sharks have been rebuilding for several years, and they look like they are finally turning the corner after the 2025 NHL Draft. A glimmer of light is creeping through the darkness. Now, there is hope in San Jose as various Sharks prospects evolve into greater players. The 2025 Sharks draft class looks spectacular, and there is great optimism that these prospects will make them a contender in a few seasons.

With all drafts comes evaluation. Yes, fans likely won't see the implications of the 2025 NHL Draft class until a few seasons. However, it's still enjoyable to look at and examine how the only team from the Bay Area performed. The Sharks had a total of nine overall picks, including the second and 30th overall picks.

Most people don't expect the Sharks to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season. Yet, there will likely be some growth, as Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith continue to turn themselves from Sharks prospects into steady players. With nine new Sharks prospects to look at, here is an in-depth analysis and grade.

Picking Michael Misa in the 2025 NHL Draft is golden

Everyone raved about Matthew Schaefer, but the Sharks possibly got the better deal when they drafted Michael Misa with the second overall pick. The comparisons are off the charts, as some are likening him to Patrick Kane. Examining the numbers suggests it's challenging to disprove this.

Misa went off last season, tallying 62 goals and 72 assists over 62 games, while sporting a plus-minus of +45. Ultimately, this highlighted how he was a force of nature on both sides of the ice and always put the Saginaw Spirit in a position to win. Misa tied Kane for the most goals in a draft-eligible season. He won the Eddie Powers Trophy, which goes to the player with the most points. Additionally, he took home the Red Tilson Trophy, which is the prize for the MVP. Misa also won the Bobby Smith Award, which goes to the best scholastic player. Now, he is the best player of the Sharks' draft class.

Many believe Misa is the best forward in this draft class after he averaged 2.06 points per game last season. Therefore, hockey experts believe the Sharks' 2025 NHL draft went remarkably well, largely due to the Misa pick. However, that was just the beginning.

The Sharks get great value

The Sharks don't have a goalie signed past the 2026-27 season. While they likely will give goalie Yaroslav Askarov a chance to show what he can do, they also took an insurance policy in the 2025 NHL Draft. The Sharks took Joshua Ravensbergen with the 30th overall pick, which represented a major win for the Sharks.

NHL Central Scouting rated Ravensbergen as the top North American goalie prospect. Furthermore, he had a .901 save percentage last season, which earned him a finalist spot for the WHL Goaltender of the Year award. Ravensbergen brings great size, and he moves really well across the crease. Hockey experts have compared him to Askarov and Ben Bishop. He has excellent technique and knows how to play the puck, and is calm and composed. If the Sharks elect not to extend Askarov, Ravensbergen can be the option in two years, when he will likely be ready.

The Sharks also drafted Simon Wang with the 33rd overall pick, and he is the highest-drafted Chinese player ever. His size and upside make him one of the most interesting Sharks prospects and a possible elite defenseman in the making. The Sharks then drafted Cole McKinney with their other second-round draft pick. He has the potential to emerge into something more. For now, McKinney profiles as a great bottom-six forward who will be a force on defense, and possibly add some goals to the mix.

Final Sharks draft grades

The Sharks won the NHL Draft simply by taking Misa with their first pick. Instead of sitting on their laurels, the Sharks went out and did more. This team finished last in scoring and goals against. Thus, there was nowhere to go but up after another miserable season. This Sharks draft class looks exceptional on paper, and there is a strong chance they can play a pivotal role in turning this team around.

Misa has the potential to become one of the best players in the league. Meanwhile, Ravensbergen, Wang, and McKinney can all provide a spark that helps turn this squad around and set them up for years of success. There is a lot more positivity in San Jose as the future looks bright.

Final San Jose Sharks draft grade: A