The San Jose Sharks recently announced what may prove to be one of the most beneficial value moves during the 2025 NHL free agency period. Signing Dmitry Orlov to a two-year, $13 million deal, San Jose added a proven veteran defenseman while hitting the $70.6 million salary floor in the NHL this season.

Orlov, at 33, is a proven leader who won the Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals back in 2018. He has been a playoff regular in the last decade and joins after two seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes, both of which included deep playoff runs.

For the Sharks, the Russian international represents immediate value while helping them maintain long-term flexibility on a roster that was begging for a leadership influx. On paper, the deal appears to be a win-win for both parties, with Orlov boasting a total of 327 career points across 867 games in the NHL thus far.

Dmitry Orlov’s 2-year deal is considered a win for the Sharks

Orlov brings a considerable two-way presence to the Sharks, having amassed 251 assists and 76 goals in the NHL. Last season with the Hurricanes, he scored six goals and had 22 assists in 76 games, playing 20 minutes per game. However, it is his value on the other end that makes this deal crucial for the Sharks.

Orlov’s RAPM metrics show a consistent ability to limit opposition shots. With the Sharks consistently criticized last season for their tendency to give away easy shots, Orlov’s presence shores up a crucial area, making him far more valuable than a secondary scorer and playmaker.

Speaking on the contract, General Manager Mike Grier praised Orlov’s two-way ability, citing his experience as valuable to the Sharks.

“Dmitry is a strong, two-way defenseman who brings physicality and versatility on the ice. He has a wealth of NHL experience, both in the regular season and playoffs, and his Stanley Cup championship pedigree is a valuable addition to our team. We are happy to have him,” Grier said.

While the contract also helps the Sharks reach the cap floor, Orlov’s addition can help stabilize the Sharks' defense while allowing him to mentor a young core that includes the likes of Shakir Mukhamadullin, Mario Ferraro, Henry Thrun, and Luca Cagnoni.

The shorter-term contract also allows the Sharks to remain flexible down the line, shoring up an area that has already seen other additions. This comes in the form of Nick Leddy from the St. Louis Blues, as well as John Klingberg, who has been signed by the Sharks on a $4 million, one-year deal.

Orlov’s addition transforms what was a young defense corps into a more seasoned unit, which does not take into account Orlov’s offensive contributions.

Finally, Orlov’s contract also makes him a potential trade asset for the 2026 trade deadline, making him much more than a stop-gap for a team looking to rebuild and emerge as a contender down the line. Overall, while not a flashy addition, the financials associated with Orlov’s contract make him a positive addition for the Sharks, allowing them to address immediate needs while maintaining long-term flexibility.

San Jose Sharks Grade: A-

Dmitry Orlov Grade: B+