The San Jose Sharks are selling hard ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline, but they added a potentially NHL-ready forward after acquiring Klim Kostin from the Detroit Red Wings on Friday.
The Red Wings are receiving defenseman Radim Simek in return, who will immediately be loaned to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins.
“The Red Wings today acquired defenseman Radim Simek and New Jersey’s 7th round pick in 2024 (previously acquired by SJ on 2/26/2023) in exchange for forward Klim Kostin,” the Wings confirmed.
The trade doesn't figure to move the needle for either club, at least not this season. Kostin will get an opportunity to slide in on one of the league's worst rosters and prove he belongs at the NHL level.
The Russian, who is a former first-round pick of the St. Louis Blues in the 2017 draft, has gotten into just 33 games with Detroit in 2023-24. He's recorded just three goals and four points over 33 games, and has been the team's 13th forward for much of the campaign.
That figures to change in San Jose, and maybe new scenery will help the power forward live up to his potential.
Simek headed straight to AHL
Simek, on the other hand, will begin his tenure with his new team in the minor leagues, being loaned to the Griffins. Although the 31-year-old hasn't appeared in a single game with the Sharks this season, he does have 209 career contests under his belt.
It's unlikely that Simek will play for the Red Wings this year, but if there are injuries on the back end down the stretch, there is a chance. Most likely, it's just a move to shore up the defensive depth in the system in Motown.
While the trade doesn't immediately help Detroit, it does open up a spot for Jonatan Berggren, who has been phenomenal with the Griffins in the AHL this year.
“By moving off Kostin, the Red Wings will open up a spot for scoring winger Jonatan Berggren, who has 46 points in 43 AHL games this season after playing a full-time NHL role last year,” wrote Sportsnet on Friday.