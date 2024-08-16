Fort Valley State head coach Shawn Gibbs has shed light on the swirling rumors surrounding the Florida A&M coaching vacancy that rocked the start of the offseason. With Willie Simmons departing FAMU for Duke in January, Gibbs emerged as a leading candidate for the job, a situation that captured significant attention among HBCU football fans and FAMU stakeholders.

In an interview on the Offscript TV Network program The Coaches Corner, Gibbs candidly discussed his involvement in the FAMU coaching search. While the rumor mill buzzed with reports of his impending appointment, Gibbs clarified the situation.

He confirmed having discussions with key figures at FAMU, including then-athletic director Tiffani Dawn-Sykes, then-president Larry Robinson, and Board of Trustees Chair Kristin Harper. However, despite being seen as a strong contender, Gibbs was never formally offered the position.

“I interviewed with the AD, with the chair of the board and with the president at the time. And, after the interview process, they felt that I was a strong candidate. So I'm not going to say that the job was offered to me, but there were definitely talks of that. And we all know what happened.”

The news of Gibbs' potential move to FAMU was met with mixed reactions from the Rattlers' community. Many alumni expressed a desire for continuity, advocating for members of the 2023 Celebration Bowl-winning coaching staff to ascend to the head coaching role. The preference highlighted the deep connection and loyalty among FAMU's supporters, adding pressure to the decision-making process.

Throughout the discussions, Gibbs remained transparent with his Fort Valley State community.

“Here at Fort Valley State, I know I had to talk to a lot of our alums about the whole FAMU situation, I had to tell them, first and foremost, FAMU is one of the blue blood programs. So who wouldn't listen if you had an opportunity to talk to them?”

He reassured supporters of his commitment to building a legacy at Fort Valley, drawing inspiration from legendary coaches like Eddie Robinson and legendary Fort Valley State Stan Lomax. Gibbs emphasized that his goal is not just to coach, but to leave a lasting impact on the program and establish himself as one of the premier figures in black college football.

“It's not all about jumping somewhere. And it's not about me, I want to establish a legacy somewhere and be known as one of the best black college coaches to ever do it. That's what I want to do. And I think that can be done right here at Fort Valley.”

Since joining Fort Valley State in 2022, Gibbs has led the Wildcats to consecutive winning seasons, culminating in a victory at the inaugural Florida Beach Bowl against Johnson C. Smith University. With the offseason now behind him, Gibbs is poised to field another talented team, aiming for a Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Championship berth.

Meanwhile, Florida A&M eventually found their next coach in James Colzie III. Colzie joined Florida A&M in 2022 and served as cornerbacks coach before being promoted to Assistant Coach. He will look to lead the Rattlers to success in the post-Willie Simmons era.

His journey starts in Week 0 against the Norfolk State University Spartans in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge. The game will kick off at 7:30 PM EST and will air on ABC.