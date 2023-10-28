The Michigan football sign-stealing investigation broke just a little over a week ago, and none of the information that has trickled out since then has made the Wolverines look all that innocent. Despite a parade of denials about Connor Stalions' involvement with the Michigan football program or its players, or Jim Harbaugh's insistence that he knew nothing about what Stalions was doing, it's becoming increasingly clear that this was a major operation that the Wolverines had been running, even including scouts who were not specifically affiliated with the program.

On Fox's Big Noon Kickoff pre-game show today, Bruce Feldman of Fox and The Athletic shared the latest on what he's been hearing regarding the investigation into the Michigan football program, including a scalding hot take from a Group of 5 head coach who couldn't believe the “sheer stupidity” of the Michigan Wolverines staff.

RECOMMENDED
Desmond Howard laughing with the Ohio State mascot next to him. Have the mascot looking angry
‘No excuses’: Michigan football legend Desmond Howard fires sign-stealing warning to Ohio State

Tim Capurso ·

Photo: Mystery man with white inside and question mark, with Connor Stalions in Michigan gear and Jim Harbaugh in Michigan gear
Whistleblower reveals true extent of Michigan football’s sign-stealing scandal

Max Escarpio ·

USC football coach Lincoln Riley yelling while Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham looks on
USC football HC Lincoln Riley accuses Utah of sign-stealing amid Michigan cheating scandal

Benedetto Vitale ·

Bruce Feldman did the rounds, conducted his interviews, and then showed up on Big Noon Kickoff ready to come off the top rope and deliver an elbow drop to the heart of the Michigan football program like he was Macho Man Randy Savage and the Wolverines were Ted Dibiase.

So now the question is, where does Michigan go from here? The Wolverines are on a bye this week, and then they return next week to host the Purdue Boilermakers because they go on the road to face the Penn State Nittany Lions. But questions about the Wolverines obviously extend beyond the field. Will this developing and damning investigation have any impact on their involvement in the College Football Playoff? What will be the eventual punishment the program receives? And at what point will Jim Harbaugh have to come out and say he not only knew about the sign-stealing Stalions, but also at minimum partially responsible for it?