As the Michigan football team prepares for their rivalry game versus the Michigan State Spartans this Saturday, there's another far more daunting opponent that Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines are facing this week… the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

The NCAA has launched an investigation into the Michigan football program for potential violations regarding in-person scouting and sign stealing, allegations that came to light after two Michigan opponents told Yahoo Sports they had become aware that Michigan knew their signs. Whether or not they were figured out prior to the game or during the course of the game seems to be the main question here.

On Thursday, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh spoke out for the first time regarding the recent allegations:

“I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed any staff member or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment,” Harbaugh said in a prepared statement, per ESPN.com. He also indicated that his staff would “fully cooperate with the investigation” and that he doesn't “condone or tolerate anyone doing anything illegal or against NCAA rules.”

Even if it comes back that Michigan violated no such rules, there is likely a whole lot more to come on this story. It's not as if this is just any random program in the NCAA. The University of Michigan football program is one of the most successful and recognizable in all of the NCAA, with a rich history of winning that has been restored by Jim Harbaugh and his staff over the last few seasons.

Michigan is currently ranked 2nd in the AP Poll and is looking to improve to 8-0 with a win on Saturday versus Michigan State.