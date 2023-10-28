The Michigan football program has been under fire for quite some time now, with a sign-stealing scandal being the No. 1 conversation starter in college football. Michigan has reportedly paid individuals and team personnel to go to other Big Ten football games and obtain information on their opponents. Head coach Jim Harbaugh has expressed his denial of involvement in a statement sent by the school and Michigan has suspended the main suspect of the case in Connor Stalions.

ESPN's Dan Murphy was the latest to obtain information on the case, speaking with an anonymous man who gave insight on the scandal. The man was supposedly one of the game attendees, who was paid to go into Big Ten football games and “scout” the other teams.

“I didn’t like it, but it’s a gray line… You can call me naive, but no one is reading the bylaws. I’m not a contractual lawyer. . . . I just felt like if you’re not doing it, you’re not trying to get ahead,” the anonymous man explained, via Pro Football Talk.

Impact on Michigan football's future

Michigan football is currently ranked as the No. 2 team in the nation, so it'll be interesting to see whether this dark cloud will haunt them this year or in the future. Some of the consequences the NCAA has handed out include a hefty fine to the program and a bowl or postseason ban for an allotted amount of time.

“It was just I got to go to some Big Ten games, alright sweet. And everyone else I felt was doing it to some degree. It’s a billion-dollar industry. You’re going to work in the gray areas as best you can.”

It's still unknown whether the NCAA will take this into its hands, but the Michigan football program could be facing some lofty ramifications if evidence continues to appear.