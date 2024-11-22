The Los Angeles Dodgers were under extreme pressure this season after yet another first-place finish in the National League West. Their fans have come to expect division titles, since the Dodgers have finished first in the NL West in 11 of the last 12 years. However, the only World Series title in that span came in the Covid-impacted 2020 season. That changed this year as the Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in 5 games. They made the offseason acquisition Shohei Ohtani pay off in a big way.

Ohtani signed a free-agent contract with the Dodgers in the offseason after spending the first six years of his career with the crosstown Los Angeles Angels. The Japanese import was magnificent in his first season with the Dodgers as he slashed .310/.390/.646 while blasting a National League high 54 home runs and driving in 130 runs.

In addition to his prodigious success at the plate, Ohtani stole 59 bases for the Dodgers. He became the first 50-50 player in Major League history.

Ohtani not only led the Dodgers to a championship season, he earned National League MVP honors and he did it in unanimous fashion.

The success of Ohtani with the Dodgers is likely to be a continuing story. He spent the 2024 season as the team's designated hitter. When he returns for the 2025 season, Ohtani is scheduled to resume his pitching duties and become a two-way player once again for manager Dave Roberts.

Pressure will remain on Dodgers and Ohtani in 2025

The Dodgers never hesitate to add talent and take on payroll. That's largely because the team and the Dodgers fans expect to win championships on an every-year basis.

While Ohtani is clearly the team's greatest offensive factor and likely to become one of their best starting pitchers, he is not immune to pressure. “We do have a target on our back. Now we’re expected to do even more,” he said, per MLB insider Bob Nightengale.

The great slugger felt some pressure during the postseason and he did not produce at the same level as he did in the regular season.

Ohtani struggled in the divisional series against the San Diego Padres as he had just four hits and one home run in 20 at bats as the Dodgers won the series in five games.

The Most Valuable Player came to life in the National League Championship Series against the Mets as he slashed .364/.548/.636 with two home runs and 6 RBI. He could not keep that hot streak up against the Yankees in the World Series, as he had just two hits in 19 at bats and did not have a home run or an RBI.