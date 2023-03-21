Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

Shohei Ohtani and Team Japan will take on Mike Trout and Team USA on Tuesday in the World Baseball Classic championship. It is difficult to deny the fact that Ohtani and Trout getting to shine on the big stage is good for baseball, a narrative that Los Angeles Dodgers’ star Clayton Kershaw agrees with. However, Kershaw admitted that he is dealing with a bit of FOMO (fear of missing out) as the WBC winds down, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.

“Clayton Kershaw said he’s had ‘a little bit of FOMO’ watching the WBC from afar, but has enjoyed the event and is looking forward to tonight’s final ‘Hopefully we get that matchup of Ohtani & Trout. It’s good for the game. I’m excited,'” Harris wrote on Twitter.

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout are two of the best players in the sport. They have just one total playoff series combined between the two of them, as the Los Angeles Angels have consistently struggled during their tenures with the team. Ohtani and Trout have only been able to showcase their talents to a national audience at the All-Star Game and a select few nationally televised regular season contests over the past few years.

The World Baseball Classic has been terrific for developing and showcasing baseball’s best superstars.

Everyone knows how talented both players are. And with Team USA and Team Japan set to square off, there’s a chance that Ohtani could face Trout on the mound. That would be worth the price of admission alone.

The World Baseball Classic championship is destined to be an exciting affair.