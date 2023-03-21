Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

Team USA and Team Japan will go head-to-head on Tuesday in the World Baseball Classic championship. Merrill Kelly and Shota Imanaga are the scheduled starting pitchers, but the primary storyline is Shohei Ohtani versus Mike Trout. The Los Angeles Angels superstars have combined for one total MLB playoff series. As talented as both players are, neither are used to playing in big games at the MLB level. Yet, they will go head-to-head in a game that could be the most watched baseball event ever.

Ohtani and Trout may potentially square off in the game. There’s a chance that Ohtani will receive an opportunity to pitch, per, Jeff Passan. Whether he pitches or not, this game will be crucial for baseball moving forward. The league is finally establishing superstars, and this USA-Japan showcase will create legends of the game.

USA vs Japan: Creating stars in the World Baseball Classic

The NBA and NFL have thrived in terms of developing not just stars, but celebrities. LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Tom Brady, and Aaron Rodgers are massive names on and off the court/field. MLB has struggled in that regard over the years. However, they’ve done a better job as of late.

The Shohei Ohtani impact cannot be denied. He’s a two-way phenom who is beloved in Japan and has stolen hearts in the USA as well. Mike Trout is a superstar in every sense of the word. He hasn’t always been the most marketable player, but Trout has been the best in the game for a decade or so.

Meanwhile, Aaron Judge, who isn’t playing in the WBC, gained no shortage of popularity last year when chasing Roger Maris’ American League single-season home run record.

This World Baseball Classic has helped the league to further develop stars. The USA-Japan game will continue to help in that matter.

Trea Turner is well-known around the MLB world. But he wasn’t the most recognizable player outside of baseball. His go-ahead grand slam over the weekend changed that narrative, as Turner quickly became an American hero with one swing of the bat.

Someone will step up once again on Tuesday night, whether it’s a player for Japan or the USA. That player will instantly become a hero for their country and help with baseball’s marketing at the same time.

And with Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout finally getting to play on the big stage, people from all over the world will get to witness their greatness.