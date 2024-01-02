Florida A&M is searching for a new coach after Willie Simmons departed for Duke University, and Fred McNair could be next in line for the Rattlers.

After much speculation, Simmons agreed to join Duke head coach Manny Diaz's staff as the running backs coach. In his wake, Simmons left a talented roster that just won the SWAC and the Celebration Bowl.

Recently, Fred McNair has gained traction across social media as an enticing option for the Florida A&M Rattlers. As many know by now, McNair was nearly hired as the head football coach at Texas Southern. However, a dispute amongst the school's Board of Regents has left McNair's status up in the air. Should Florida A&M make a competitive offer for McNair, he might be swayed to move to Tallahassee instead of waiting for Texas Southern to make a decision.

McNair is probably the most accomplished coach on the job market right now. As the seven-year coach at Alcorn State, McNair went 48-33 with four SWAC East Titles and two Celebration Bowl bids. Last season, the Braves finished 7-4.