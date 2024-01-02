Willie Simmons was incredibly successful at Florida A&M, having never had a losing season and winning nine or more games each year since 2019.

Florida A&M is searching for a new coach after Willie Simmons departed for Duke University, and Fred McNair could be next in line for the Rattlers.

After much speculation, Simmons agreed to join Duke head coach Manny Diaz's staff as the running backs coach. In his wake, Simmons left a talented roster that just won the SWAC and the Celebration Bowl.

Recently, Fred McNair has gained traction across social media as an enticing option for the Florida A&M Rattlers. As many know by now, McNair was nearly hired as the head football coach at Texas Southern. However, a dispute amongst the school's Board of Regents has left McNair's status up in the air. Should Florida A&M make a competitive offer for McNair, he might be swayed to move to Tallahassee instead of waiting for Texas Southern to make a decision.

Fred McNair, currently an unwilling pawn in Texas Southern's game of chess, is the ideal candidate. He boasts a proven track record of success, an eye for talent and a penchant for discipline. What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments where you stand. pic.twitter.com/bhwa2cVsw6 — HBCUGO.TV (@HBCUGoTV) January 2, 2024

If Willie is in fact leaving, he’s done a bang up job at FAMU. The alums have also shown that they’ll rally behind a coach that they believe in. I’d personally like to see Fred McNair at FAMU if this is the case. He’s a proven winner even when he hasn’t had the proper resources. — Hornet-Holic (@NickEden) January 1, 2024

Not the sexiest higher but Fred McNair would be a good stop gap. Not sure how it'd look long term but short term I think we could still contend with him at the helm. He comes at a reasonable price and understands the culture. It's really a matter of the staff. — Kylan C (@rattler919) January 1, 2024

McNair is probably the most accomplished coach on the job market right now. As the seven-year coach at Alcorn State, McNair went 48-33 with four SWAC East Titles and two Celebration Bowl bids. Last season, the Braves finished 7-4.