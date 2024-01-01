Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons is leaving Florida A&M to become running backs coach at Duke University, per a report by ESPN college football writer Adam Rittenberg.

“Florida A&M coach Willie Simmons is expected to leave to become running backs coach at Duke under Manny Diaz. Simmons went 12-1 this year at FAMU, which pushed for him to stay. He last coached in the FBS as Middle Tennessee offensive coordinator in 2011,” Rittenberg tweeted on Monday afternoon.

The story first circulated in the HBCU community on Thursday via reporting by prominent HBCU media personality Scottay of Offscript and HBCU Gameday reporter Vaughn Wilson. Willie Simmons has achieved tremendous success as the coach of Florida A&M. Since joining the program in 2018, he has led the Rattlers to winning seasons every year.

With a record of 45-13 at FAMU, he successfully guided the team during their transition from the MEAC to the SWAC. Florida A&M has only suffered two losses since moving to the SWAC, both against the Jackson State Tigers led by Deion Sanders in 2021 (7-6) and 2022 (59-3).

Simmons and Diaz share a strong connection. They collaborated at Middle Tennessee State University from 2007-2009. During this time, Diaz held the position of defensive coordinator while Simmons served as the running backs coach, passing game coordinator, and later as the offensive coordinator. In early December, Diaz was appointed as the new head coach, succeeding Mike Elko, who had become Texas A&M's head coach.

Simmons brings ACC experience from his time at Clemson, where he played as a quarterback in 22 games during the early 2000s. He recorded 197 completions out of 375 passes, accumulating 2,410 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. After his playing career, Simmons transitioned to coaching as a graduate assistant for the Tigers.

Florida A&M alumni and supporters rallied to attempt to keep Simmons on staff, raising $138,353 in support of the football team.