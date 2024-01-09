As the Knicks approach the 2024 NBA trade deadline, Bogdan or Bojan Bogdanovic could be of interest to New York.

The New York Knicks are probably still on the hunt for another trade piece to bolster their bench in hopes of making a playoff run this season. Well, there are plenty of options for the Knicks to choose from including Dejounte Murray and Malcolm Brogdon. But that's not all.

Bojan Bogdanović and Bogdan Bogdanović could both be available ahead of the 2024 NBA trade deadline, too. Either would be a major boost for the Knicks this season and beyond. Let's review how each could benefit New York, what they would cost and if either is worth pursuing.

Bojan Bogdanović

First, there’s the Detroit Pistons starting forward, Bojan Bogdanović. He is a bucket, averaging 19.5 points per game through 16 games in 2023-24 on 39.1% shooting from deep. And that’s after registering an incredibly impressive 41.1% on three-point attempts last season. So, shooting and scoring is clearly a skill. And that's something the Knicks need, especially in the second unit.

But Bogdanović isn’t exactly a defensive ace. In fact, he’s never been a strong defender, posting a defensive rating of 123.2 this season. But after a devastating month of defense, the Knicks have their unit on the right track (thanks in part to the OG Anunoby trade).

Specifically, New York's defensive rating is down to 111.5 in their past five games (which includes a terrible outing in their final game of 2023 vs. the Indiana Pacers) compared to a horrendous 125.2 through the entire month of December.

So, while Bogdanovic can be an easy target on defense, the Knicks defensive rotations from Anunoby, Josh Hart, Jalen Brunson, and Isaiah Hartenstein should be enough to neutralize any harm done by Bogdanović. And they'll look even better next season with the return of Mitchell Robinson, who is likely out the remainder of this season due to ankle surgery.

In early December, it was reported that the Pistons wanted a “large offer” for Bogdanović, via Fred Katz of The Athletic. Bogdanović is 34 years-old, meaning Detroit would probably benefit from moving him sooner than later. Further, Bogdanovic’s deal expires following the 2024-25 season. They could hold on to him through the off-season (or even trade him just prior to next year’s trade deadline). But given his age, isn’t it better to move him sooner than later?

Bogdan Bogdanović

As much as Bojan Bogdanovic fits a need for the Knicks, so does Bogdan Bogdanovic. The Atlanta Hawks’ shooting guard, who is the younger (31 years-old) of the two Bogdanovićs, also improves the Knicks’ offense.

Ironically, the 31-year-old stats are strikingly similar to that of his near-namesake. Bogdanović is averaging 17.7 points per game, connecting on 37.5% of his three-point attempts. And he, too, has posted a few few 40%+ three-point seasons, as well.

Bogdan Bogdanović's deal runs one year longer than Bojan’s contract, but it's slightly more affordable ($18.7 million vs. $20 million in 2023-24). The Hawks are said to be building around Trae Young and Jalen Johnson, making Bogdanovic more expandable, via NBA insider Marc Stein.

Which Bogdanovic fits better?

Realistically, neither is a great fit. Both players are incredibly talented scorers. Bojan is definitely a craftier scorer and he's bigger (6'7″ vs. 6'5″). But Bogdan has a quicker release on his shot, and it's easier to imagine plugging a new shooting guard into the rotation than a wing.

The thing is, if New York is going to add a shooter who is a sub-par defender, why not give Evan Fournier another look? Especially if adding either Bogdanović costs you Fournier and a draft pick (which could be better used in a future trade).

It is unlikely that Fournier is as good as either Bogdanović at this stage of his career, but he could potentially add to the team now given New York's new-look defense. And Fournier played a point-forward role in Orlando, meaning he could fill the void of a secondary ball handler better than either Bogdanović.

Another problem with adding either Bogdanović is that neither has a clear path to an effective role on the Knicks. Regarding Bojan, much of his scoring potential is consumed by Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle. Furthermore, Anunoby's still figuring out how to consistently fit in offensively.

Adding another scorer makes that all the more complicated. And as far as Bogdan is concerned, the Knicks already have an undersized off-guard who shoots the ball from deep in Donte DiVincenzo. As much as all teams prioritize shooting, there's only so many sub-par defenders you can have on the floor at once.

Bogdanovic on Broadway

Objectively, adding either Bogdanović results in more shooting and offensive versatility. But neither is a major area of concern. More immediately, the Knicks need a back-up lead guard and/or back-up center.

And, per the usual, New York is perpetually pursing the next disgruntled superstar. Neither Bojan nor Bogdan fits any of those criteria. So, while adding either Bogdanović adds talent to the Knicks' roster, neither is necessarily the perfect fit.