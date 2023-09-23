The SIAC (Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) is moving the conference championship game to Atlanta, per a statement by the league office on Friday. Prior to the move, the championship game host duties alternated between the east and west division champions each year, starting with the 2017 matchup between Fort Valley State and Tuskegee being hosted in Wildcat Stadium in Fort Valley, Georgia.

Last year's matchup between the red-hot, undefeated Benedict College and Tuskegee University was held on Benediect's campus in Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. The move is the latest change for the conference, as they abandoned the traditional divisional schedule for 4-4-2 scheduling model. The new schedule features 4 primary games unique to each team, four non-primary SIAC games, and 2 out of conference games.

SIAC commissioner Dr. Anthony Holloman is excited for the championship to move to Georiga's capital city and spoke with HBCU Gameday about the importance of the new location.

“This is the headquarters of the SIAC. Certainly, we have Morehouse and Clark Atlanta in the city, but we have seven of our institutions will be a three-hour drive in Atlanta. Atlanta is very important to us. I’m excited that the city of Atlanta will partner with us on this venture. And we look forward to playing different sports and championships in the city.”

Holloman also announced in the interview with HBCU Gameday that the SIAC volleyball championship will take place in Atlanta the same week as the SIAC Football Championship. The football championship game between the top two teams in the SIAC will take place on November 11th at Lakewood Stadium located at 70 Claire Drive SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30315.