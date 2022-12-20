By XC Enriquez · 2 min read

The martial arts brawler Sifu is receiving a new game mode, Arenas, which will coincide with the game being available on Xbox and Steam.

Sifu Arenas Game Mode

“Your path to mastery shall be filled with twists and turns, so gear up for spectacular combats, brutal opponents, and endless opportunities to refine your moves.”

Aside from growing old and battling through hordes of enemies equipped with nothing but Pak Mei Kung Fu, this new game mode will offer a new Sifu experience like nothing before.

Sifu developer Sloclap shared some words about this addition. “Successfully completing the arenas will progressively unlock a massive new modifiers batch, which doubles the current game’s amount and notably brings alternative moves to the Kung Fu palette of our main character. Completing the new Arenas challenges will also unlock new cheats and exclusive new outfits,” they said.

The Arenas will come as part of a free update in March.

Sifu on Xbox and Steam

Previously only playable for PlayStation consoles and Epic Games on PC, Sifu will finally be available on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and Steam in March 2023.

Sifu was initially released on February 8 earlier this year and was highly anticipated. The announcement trailer for the game piqued the gamers’ interest with its unique and masterful portrayal of Kung Fu, above all else.

Its difficulty was merciless. You are given over 150 unique movements to parry, dodge, and attack your enemies with, and it takes dozens of hours to even feel like you’re getting better and progressing. When you “die,” you instead age several years and is revived where you were defeated, up until you reach the end of your lifetime. It also has some flavors of rogue-lite, as through multiple runs you can get stronger and faster with skills and shortcuts in the different maps.

Sifu has received constant updates, including an advanced training mode and difficulty options, throughout the year. With Arenas being on the pipeline, it seems Sloclap does not intend to abandon this game just yet. It has also been critically acclaimed by most review platforms and players. Within 48 hours of its release, sales reached over half a million, and reached 1 million by March 2022.

It was also nominated for this year’s Game Awards as Best Independent Game, Best Action Game, and Best Fighting Game, but did not win any of these awards.