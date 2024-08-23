In response to comments made by former President Donald Trump, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. has defended Vice President Kamala Harris's participation in their recent boulé event. The remarks were made during an interview on Hugh Hewitt's radio show, where Trump downplayed the significance of Harris's appearance at the sorority events, labeling them as “unimportant.”

Trump stated, “She went actually, to a party… a sorority party and a very unimportant one. They have them numerous times during the year. It’s a shame.”

His comments have sparked a rebuttal from Sigma Gamma Rho, emphasizing the significance of their event and the contributions made to the community.

Marica T. Harris, the International Grand Basileus of Sigma Gamma Rho, issued a statement highlighting the sorority's impact and mission.

“Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. is a leading international, non-profit community service organization.

As a professional women's organization for over a century our mission has been to enhance the quality of life within the community. This organization has over 100,000 members and 500 chapters worldwide and continues to build on its legacy of sisterhood, scholarship, and service. During the 60th Biennial Boule in Houston, Sigma Gamma ho generated a substantial $10 million economic impact along with over $550,000.00 in philanthropic impact that directly benefited the Houston metro area. These widespread efforts support the Boule theme “Amplify Greater.”

Our Public Meeting was an opportunity to commemorate the philanthropic efforts of our sisterhood.

Vice President Kamala Harris brought forth greetings to an audience of community leaders, entrepreneurs, civic leaders, and corporate partners. This historic occasion was broadcast via hundreds of media outlets globally, which amplified the reach of this event to an at home audience.

Her message aligned with the critical issues that Sigma Gamma Rho sought to address during the Boule such as education, women's rights, maternal health, mental health, general wellness, voting rights, food disparities, and financial support for underrepresented populations and youth.

This event was not a party or “unimportant” as referenced by former President Donald Trump, but an opportunity to highlight our organization's achievements and reaffirm our commitment to service.

The primary purpose and focus of Divine Nine organizations is to remain committed to community awareness and action through educational, economic, and cultural service activities. The reach of the Divine Nine is over 2.5 million with the second largest impact after the Black Church.”

Founded in 1922 by seven educators at Butler University, Sigma Gamma Rho is unique among the Divine Nine as it was the only sorority not founded at Howard University and is the only one established by educators. Today, it boasts over 100,000 members and more than 500 chapters worldwide.

Kamala Harris also recently engaged with other Divine Nine sororities, including Alpha Kappa Alpha, where she became a member during her time at Howard University, and Zeta Phi Beta, where she moderated discussions on important community issues.

Harris recently accepted the nomination as the Democratic Party's candidate for President of the United States on Thursday evening.