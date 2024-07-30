Vice President Kamala Harris has added another Boulé to the campaign trail. Harris will deliver remarks at Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc.’s 60th International Biennial Boulé in Houston, Texas, on Wednesday, July 31. She will also be in Houston on Thursday to deliver the eulogy at the funeral of the late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson. The announcement was made via the sorority’s official X account.

Harris spoke at Boulé’s for two other Divine Nine sororities earlier this month as a way to connect with Black women voters. She delivered the keynote address at Alpha Kappa Alpha’s 71st annual Boulè in Dallas. Harris became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha during her time at Howard University. Harris appeared at the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority’s Grand Boulè in Indianapolis. There, she moderated a conversation discussing how to address ongoing issues happening in communities. Her appearance at the Zeta Phi Beta Grand Boulé was her first appearance as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

Many were wondering if Harris would make an appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) Annual Convention & Career Fair during its opening day in Chicago. This event takes place at the same time as Sigma Gamma Rho’s Boulé. NABJ announced that former President Donald Trump will be in attendance to participate in a moderated discussion about pressing issues that impact the Black community. The organization has faced major criticism from NABJ members and other Black journalists for inviting Trump to the convention. In an official press release, NABJ released a statement regarding Trump’s attendance.

“We look forward to our attendees hearing from former President Trump on the critical issues our members and their audiences care about most,” said NABJ President Ken Lemon. “While NABJ does not endorse political candidates as a journalism organization, we understand the serious work of our members and welcome the opportunity for them to ask the tough questions that will provide the truthful answers Black Americans want and need to know.”

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. was founded on November 12, 1922, in Indianapolis, Indiana, on the campus of Butler University by seven educators. Sigma Gamma Rho is the only Divine Nine sorority that was not founded on the campus of Howard University. It is also the only D9 sorority founded by all educators. Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. has over 100,000 members and over 500 chapters in the U.S., South Korea, Japan, and the United Arab Emirates.