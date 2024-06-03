Simone Biles continues to redefine excellence in gymnastics, securing her ninth U.S. all-around title in a dominant display at the national championships Sunday. The 27-year-old, often hailed as the greatest gymnast of all time, showcased her unparalleled talent and resilience, proving she’s still at the top of her game.

“I use the phrase ‘aging like fine wine,'” Biles said after her victory, as reported by Emily Giambalvo of The Washington Post. “It's just getting better and better. We'll see. Hopefully, we get to ride this out for the rest of the year.”

Winning a national title isn't supposed to be easy, especially not for over a decade. Yet, Biles has made the extraordinary seem routine. Despite the immense pressure of an Olympic year and the lofty expectations that follow her, she remained unfazed, cruising through the championships with an all-around score of 119.750. Her closest competitor, Skye Blakely, finished nearly six points behind with a score of 113.850.

She clinched gold on all four apparatuses, each victory a reminder of her readiness for the upcoming Olympics in Paris. The win comes despite the challenges she faced in Tokyo three years ago, where she famously withdrew from several events to focus on her mental health.

Throughout the competition, Biles made the world's most difficult routines appear effortless. Her only notable mistake came during the Yurchenko double pike vault on Sunday night, where she rolled backward upon landing. The minor misstep, resulting in a one-point deduction, was her only fall of the season.

Notably, Biles didn’t return from Tokyo with simpler routines.The approach is quintessential Biles: always competing against herself and raising the bar. After narrowly missing the 60.000 benchmark at the U.S. Classic last month with a 59.500, she surpassed it with a 60.450 on the first night of the national championships.

Simone Biles journey back to the top

Biles’s coach, Cecile Landi, highlighted the significance of her mental and emotional growth alongside her physical.

“It’s not even the skills. It’s the attitude and her behavior. I really feel like she’s happy to be here. I know she says she’s ready to be done, but I think she’s really enjoying it and appreciating every meet she gets to do,” Landi said.

Biles's journey back to the top has been marked by a renewed commitment to therapy and self-care, which she credits for her steady performances.

“It took a lot mentally and physically to trust my gymnastics again and most importantly trust myself,” Biles explained. “I think that was the hardest part after Tokyo — I didn’t trust myself to do gymnastics.”

Her routines remain as challenging as those performed before the Tokyo Games, if not more so. Her floor routine, a highlight of any competition, demonstrated her incredible difficulty level and precision. She notched 15.200 and 15.100 on floor, while only two other gymnasts managed to surpass 14.000.

Unlike many gymnasts who view the season as a progression towards their peak performance, Biles aims for excellence at every meet. Landi noted, “She needs to feel confident, and this is how she feels confident — competing well. It builds up for her, and this is how it works.”

With two more performances at the Olympic trials before heading to Paris, Biles is preparing for an unprecedented level of pressure and attention. Reflecting on her Olympic experiences, she said, “Having gone to two Olympics, every one I feel like gets a little bit more stressful because I know exactly what to expect. I know exactly what I expect from myself.”