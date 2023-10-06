For the sixth time, Simone Biles has won gold at the World Gymnastics Championships in the individual all-around final. Not only did this give her another win in the most prestigious gymnastics event outside of the Olympic individual all-around final, but it broke the record for most World Championships and Olympic Artistic Gymnastics medals.

Prior to her win, Biles was tied with former Belarusian male gymnast Vitaly Scherbo with 33 such medals. Now, she takes the lead with 34 after beating out Brazil's Rebecca Andrade and American teammate Shilese Jones for the gold. Biles put up 58.399 points on the day, over 1.6 points more than Andrade who came in second place.

34 medals, 1 GOAT 🐐 With her win in today's all-around competition, @Simone_Biles now stands alone as the most decorated gymnast in history! pic.twitter.com/VWlBtdztvT — Team USA (@TeamUSA) October 6, 2023

What's even more astounding about Biles' win is she has now won every world all-around final she's competed in. It also comes ten years after Biles won her first world all-around title in 2013 and four years after she last competed at the World Championships. This is notable because the career of many elite gymnasts doesn't even span four years, and rarely lasts 10 or more.

Even Biles' sixth all-around gold is historic. The only other gymnast to win six all-around titles in Japan's Kohei Uchimura. No other female gymnast comes close either as the sole other female gymnast to win three all-around titles is former Russian gymnast Svetlana Khorkina.

Simone Biles will have the opportunity to add more medals to her trophy case this weekend when she'll compete in all four event finals. She will be the favorite to take home gold on both the vault and floor, but also has a great chance at medalling on the uneven bars and balance beam.

Regardless of her performances this weekend, the all-around title once again solidifies that Biles is the unquestionable GOAT in gymnastics.