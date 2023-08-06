Simone Biles is officially back, and it didn't look like she was gone for two years after she dominated the US Classic (now known as the Core Hydration Classic) on Saturday on her way to a gold medal finish.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist hasn't competed since 2021, but that didn't stop her from outshining the rest of the competition in Chicago with her all-around victory. She garnered a total score of 59.100, registering 14.0 on the uneven bars, 14.8 on the balance beam and 14.9 in the floor exercise. Her best performance came on the vault, which was highlighted by the Yurchenko double pike. She recorded an incredible 15.4 in the event as a result, per CNN.

Biles finished first overall, as well as on the balance beam, floor exercise and vault. She was third on the uneven bars, with Skye Blakely winning the said event.

After her victory, Biles shared that it's an important moment for her, especially since she really wanted to win it for herself. To recall, Biles withdrew from several events in the Tokyo Olympics due to a case of the “twisties.”

“I'm doing it for me. I'm going to put myself first,” Biles said of her gold medal finish, via Sporting News.

However, Simone Biles also made sure to thank her fans and the crowd that cheered for her before, during and after she made her long-awaited gymnastics return.

“It means the world because after everything that kind of transpired in Tokyo and it took a lot. I worked on myself a lot, I still do therapy weekly and it’s just been so exciting to come out here and have the confidence I had before,” Biles added.

After the win, Biles has officially qualified for the US national championship. With that said, expect to see more of Biles in the coming weeks.