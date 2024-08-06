Simone Biles just earned her fourth Olympic medal this week and is already thinking about what's next. After earning three gold medals and one silver, Biles answers the burning question if she will return to the Olympics in 2028 in Los Angeles.

“You never say never,” she teased about possibly competing in 2028 on the Today show. “The next Olympics is on home turf so you just never know. I'm just gonna relax and see where life takes me.”

After earning three medals this year at the Paris Olympics she became the most decorated Olympic gymnast in history totaling 11 Olympic medals.

“I was so proud,” Biles said. “Happy and bittersweet that the journey is over. It's crazy it happened so quick, my third Olympics.”

Simone Biles Opens Up About Her Future In Motherhood With Husband Jonathan Owens

In addition to speaking about the future of her career, she also got candid on wanting to become a mom some day.

“Yes, me and Jonathan always talk about kids,” she said when asked if motherhood is a possibilty for her in the future with husband Jonathan Owens. “He would have had them yesterday if we could have. Obviously we both have goals we want to achieve before we start a family, so yes that def in our future.”

Owens has been openly supporting Biles during her Olympics journey. He posted a photo of Biles' floor routine that helped Team USA win their team gold medal.

“I love you so much baby [red heart] [heart hand emoji] [blue heart]/ You accomplish whatever you set your mind to, and do it with so much grace. 9 time Olympic medalist and counting!!!! So proud to be your husband,” Owens captioned the post.

Biles commented on the photo, “My man my man my man.”

The G.O.A.T. gymnast and the Chicago Bears star got married last April after three years of dating.

Take a look at Biles' full interview with Today below: