The U.S. women's gymnastics team made history Wednesday when they won their seventh consecutive World Artistic Gymnastics Championship in the Women's Team Final. This win, led by 20x World Gold Medalist Simone Biles, broke a tie with the Chinese men's team for the most consecutive team wins at the World Championships. The U.S. women's team now have a total of nine team gold medals at the World Championships, second all time to the disbanded Soviet Union.

The U.S team, comprised of Simone Biles, Joscelyn Roberson, Leanne Wong, Skye Blakley and Shilese Jones, beat out Brazil, France and China for first place. One of the top competitors, Team Russia, was notably absent due to bans for political reasons involving the war on Ukraine.

Team USA scored a total of 167.729 as three gymnasts competed across the four apparatus. Biles was dominant in her return to international competition for the first time since the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games as she and teammate Shilese Jones competed across all four apparatus.

The U.S. suffered a setback early when floor and vault specialist Joscelyn Roberson sustained an ankle injury while warming up for vault. Roberson stepped out of the team competition as Leanne Wong in stepped in last minute to replace her.

Despite the setback and a fall from Wong on beam, the U.S. hit all of their other routines on the way to the gold medal. Biles capped off the night with a dazzling floor routine which earned a fantastic score of 15.166. The U.S. will hope to take this gold-worthy performance to Paris next year at the 2024 Olympic Games where they seek to claim gold after Team Russia finished in first in 2021.