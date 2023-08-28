NBA legend Magic Johnson couldn't be more hyped up and prouder of Simone Biles after the Olympian dominated the US Gymnastics Championship.

For those who missed it, Biles made a triumphant return to gymnastics early in August after a two-year hiatus and won the gold medal at the US Classic (now known as the Core Hydration Classic). It earned her a spot at the US Gymnastics Championship, where she extended her incredible run over the weekend.

Biles made history by winning her eighth all-around title at the US Gymnastics Championship, becoming the first gymnast–man or woman–to achieve the feat, per Team USA. At 26 years old, she's also the oldest woman to win the all-around title.

After witnessing another excellent display from Biles, Johnson took to X (formerly Twitter) to heap praise on the Olympic gold medalist. The Los Angeles Lakers legend didn't hold back in calling Biles the “GOAT” while celebrating her successful return to the sport.

“A big welcome back to the GOAT of gymnastics, Simone Biles! We all missed you!” Johnson wrote.

Indeed, gymnastics need Simone Biles. And as Magic Johnson said, all fans wanted to see her back to the sport after she decided to take a break from it.

For what it's worth, it does look like that Biles is happy with her decision. After her win on Sunday, she admitted that she's proud of what she has accomplished.

“I knew I did a good floor routine but the girls had to tell me, ‘you hit every pass.' I'm like (wow), I need to see that routine. I didn't know. It doesn't feel real for some reason… I seriously can't believe I'm out here competing again. I'm proud of myself for that,” Biles shared.

Hopefully, we get to see more of Biles in the coming weeks as she further cements her legacy as the gymnastics GOAT.