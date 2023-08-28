Simone Biles is back, baby! A few weeks after her triumphant return almost three weeks ago, Biles made some more history during the US Gymnastics Championship. After an awe-inspiring performance, Biles comfortably took home the gold medal. After her record-breaking win, the US star talked about her form in recent weeks, per Mercury News.

“I knew I did a good floor routine but the girls had to tell me, ‘you hit every pass,'” Simone Biles said afterwards. “I’m like (wow), I need to see that routine. I didn’t know. It doesn’t feel real for some reason… I seriously can’t believe I’m out here competing again,” she said. “I’m proud of myself for that.”

Biles returned to competing in gymnastics competitions for the first time since 2020 nearly a month ago. Biles made headlines in 2020 after she withdrew from the Olympics due to mental health issues. The star's absence from the biggest competition sparked an important discussion about the importance of mental health for athletes.

After taking home the gold medal in the US Gymnastics Championship, Simone Biles set a record for most all-around national championships with eight. At 26, Biles became the oldest woman in history to win this award after winning her first title in 2013. Biles was simply marvelous during her routine, making the difficult routines look like child's play.

While Simone Biles has returned to competing in tournaments, her participation in the upcoming 2024 Olympics isn't set in stone yet. The gymnast is mum about her participation in international competitions moving forward. Here's to hoping we see Biles back on the big stage once again.