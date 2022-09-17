It’s never a good thing when a player or coach goes trending on Twitter out of the blue. NBA fans logging on Twitter on Thursday were a bit surprised when Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers started trending. As it turns out, Rivers apparently liked a few… sexually explicit tweets. We’ll spare you the details, but let’s just say they weren’t meant to be seen in public.

As it turns out, though, Doc Rivers was not involved in this unfortunate Twitter mishap. According to John Clark, the Sixers coach’s account was reportedly hacked, with the user liking the said explicit Tweets. The team was then able to grab back control of the account and undid the activity.

I’m told Doc Rivers’ Twitter account was hacked and the Sixers were able to undo the likes and they are getting his account back to full working order Doc was informed by a friend about the bizarre activity on his account and it is being taken care of by the team pic.twitter.com/Srwg0EN2Wv — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 17, 2022

Funnily enough, this isn’t the first time an NBA coach was related to a hacking scandal on Twitter. Last year, Jay Williams caught heat from fans when he tweeted out that Ime Udoka was the first Black head coach in NBA history. After many pointed out that this was wrong (citing Doc Rivers as a prime example), Williams said that he was hacked, much to the chagrin of NBA Twitter. Based on Rivers’ past Twitter activity, though, it’s possible that this was truly Rivers being hacked.

In any case, the Sixers are hoping that this Doc Rivers fiasco will be the only distraction entering the 2022 – 2023 NBA season. This will be the first full year of the James Harden – Joel Embiid pairing together in Philly. They showed flashes last season of their potential, but ultimately were done in by injuries. Now, they’re looking to make it all the way to the Finals off of Harden’s leadership.