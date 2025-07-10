New Balance has been pushing the boundaries of styles and trends since its inception, but the last few years has really seen them go all-in on some of their performance brands. While Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani headlines their best-selling baseball and lifestyle lines, incoming Dallas Maverick Cooper Flagg is also drawing eyes to NB in the basketball space. Veteran New Balance athlete 76ers' Tyrese Maxey is another marquee star, taking his turn with an upcoming signature pack of sneakers.

Tyrese Maxey first signed to New Balance back in January 2023, joining athletes like Nuggets' Jamal Murray and Kings' Zach LaVine as the initial crop to make the switch over to New Balance. Clippers' Kawhi Leonard led the charge in 2018 when he inked his deal, becoming the brand's first big-name signee and releasing four signature models since.

While Maxey doesn't have his own signature silhouette just yet, he's been favoring the Hesi Low series over the last season. In addition to his own performance ensemble, the colorway will make a lifestyle jump to the 1906R as well.

Tyrese Maxey x New Balance Hesi Low v2 / New Balance 1906R

📝 U1906RTM (1906); BBHSLMM2 (Hesi Low V2)

The Hesi Low v2 is a performance basketball model based in a New Balance FuelCell midsole. The shoes are marketed for speed and explosiveness, much like Maxey's skills as a player. The shoes are made from synthetic uppers and feature a TPU heel plate for support. The iridescent New Balance logo gives this clean white colorway an extra pop to accent the complimentary colors.

The 1906R is more of a utility lifestyle sneaker, suitable for walking, hiking, and the outdoors. Based in NB's treaded outsoles, the colorway is subtly placed over the white underlaying material, accented by yellow contrast stitching along the TPU panels. The shoes feature light blue hues on the lace stays and “N” logo, finishing another very clean look for this shoe.

The two-shoe pack is set to release July 31, 2025 with the Hesi Low v2 coming in at $120 and the 1906R at $160. The shoes will release alongside each other on New Balance as well as select New Balance Basketball retailers.

Which shoe will you be looking to grab?