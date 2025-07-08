Teams across the NBA are participating in the Summer League, giving the incoming rookies and prospects a chance to get accustomed to the professional level and train for the upcoming season. Unfortunately, it sounds like Philadelphia 76ers' top pick VJ Edgecombe went down with a concerning injury ahead of the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Reports indicate that Edgecombe, who is 19 years old, will not play on Monday night due to a thumb contusion, according to Tony Jones of The Athletic. The good news is that the 76ers do not believe the injury is serious and that VJ Edgecombe will return to the lineup at a later date.

“Sources: Philadelphia 76ers rookie VJ Edgecombe is out tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a thumb contusion. The injury is not considered serious. The organization is holding Edgecombe out in an abundance of caution. He will be day-to-day going forward.”

Taking the cautious approach is likely the right decision. There is no reason to force the former Baylor star to play in Summer League games when the regular season is what matters most. But it's unclear how long the 76ers will keep VJ Edgecombe out of the lineup. The next chance he'll have is on July 8 when Philly takes on the Memphis Grizzlies.

Edgecombe was the No. 3 pick overall in the 2025 NBA Draft. He's somebody the 76ers hold in high regard, as he has the potential of becoming a true star in the league. Growing up in the Bahamas, the rookie guard has a true rags-to-riches story. He's the exact type of player people like to root for. So, hopefully the injury doesn't hinder him throughout the offseason.

VJ Edgecombe played one season at Baylor. During his time with the Bears, the Big 12 Freshman of the Year ended the 2024-25 campaign averaging 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 43.6% from the field and 34.0% from beyond the three-point line.