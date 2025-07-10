The Philadelphia 76ers have spent most of the free agency period so far with re-signing some of their own free agents. One of the 76ers’ most recent signings was to bring back veteran point guard Kyle Lowry. The 76ers have added a couple of new players to their roster, however, including a few on two-way contracts. On Wednesday, the team signed Dominick Barlow to a two-way contract, as per Shams Charania of ESPN.

Dominick Barlow will occupy the 76ers final two-way contract spot on the roster for now. Earlier in the day, the team waived Alex Reese to open up a two-way spot. The team’s other two-way contract spots are currently occupied by Jabari Walker and Hunter Sallis. Walker has played three years in the NBA while Sallis is a rookie.

Barlow made history when he became the first player ever from Overtime Elite to make it to the NBA. He went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft and was signed to a two-way contract by the San Antonio Spurs. Barlow played two seasons for the Spurs before signing a two-way contract with the Atlanta Hawks last season. Although the Hawks converted his deal to a standard contract, they did not pick up his team option for the 2025-26 season, and thus Barlow hit unrestricted free agency.

Article Continues Below

With the 76ers, Barlow will be limited to only 50 NBA games and will not be eligible for the playoffs unless the 76ers convert his contract to a standard deal.

Across three seasons, Barlow has appeared in a total of 96 NBA games including five starts. He holds career averages of 4.2 points and 3.1 rebounds with splits of 51.9 percent shooting from the field, 25 percent shooting from the three-point line and 68 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Playing on two-way contracts for most of his career so far, Barlow has extensive experience in the G League. This past season, he appeared in 18 games for the College Park Skyhawks, the affiliate of the Hawks. He averaged 20.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 blocked shots with splits of 57.2 percent shooting from the field, 23.9 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 72.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.