Allen Iverson left his mark on the Philadelphia 76ers like no player before or since. In addition to becoming an era-defining superstar for the Sixers, he became a beloved figure in the city of Philadelphia. Few athletes in the sports-crazed city are remembered as fondly as Iverson — and the love is mutual.

At an appearance at the National Sports Collectors Convention with Fanatics CEO and former Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin, Iverson said that his relationship with the city of Philadelphia is a special one. He said that he enjoys the scene of memorabilia collectors because that’s when fans are at their most excited and grateful to see players. Receiving love like that long after his playing days fuels the love he has for the city and the Sixers' fan base.

"I became a man in Philadelphia… As far as an athlete and a fanbase, there's no other relationship like mine with the people in Philadelphia." @alleniverson still has a connection to the city of Philly and the fans 🙌 (via @sixers)pic.twitter.com/sNIkWGcNUr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 2, 2023

“I became a man in Philadelphia,” Iverson said. “I was 21 years old when I got there…As far as an athlete and a fanbase, there's no other relationship like mine with the people in Philadelphia.”

In 11 seasons with the Sixers, Iverson put up the most steals per game, most three-pointers made and attempted, second-most total points, second-most total steals and third-most total assists in franchise history. He set numerous franchise records that have only since been bested by Joel Embiid while making Philly a regular playoff team.

There was a great chance, though, that Iverson's time with the Sixers could have been cut short. He was nearly traded ahead of the 2000-01 season where he won MVP and led Philadelphia to the NBA Finals. Fortunately for him and the franchise, backup center Matt Geiger, one of 24 players in the six-team deal that was agreed to in principle, refused to waive a trade kicker, forcing the deal to collapse.

Thanks to Geiger's decision, Iverson stayed with the Sixers and brought them to the Finals for the first time in nearly two decades. It also allowed him to stay long enough to give his infamous “We talkin' about practice” press conference. He was eventually traded as their window of competitiveness closed but played the final 25 games of his NBA career with Philly.

Iverson's status as one of the greatest players ever to lace 'em up for the Sixers is written in stone. His appearances at games today at Wells Fargo Center always bring the crowd to its feet with roaring applause. When the question comes up of which Philadelphia athletes fans have the most appreciation and admiration for, Iverson is a consistent answer.