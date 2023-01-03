By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Joel Embiidwent on an absolute tear in December as he led the Philadelphia 76ers to a 9-4 record during the calendar month, which included a scorching eight-game win streak for the Sixers. It’s no surprise that the five-time All-Star has once again been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month — an honor that he has now claimed for the fifth time in his career.

At the moment, Embiid stands alone in the Sixers records book. With his fifth Player of the Month win, the 7-foot big man has passed the great Allen Iverson for the most POTM honors in 76ers franchise history. Embiid has been breaking all sorts of records of late, and this latest feat further establishes him as one of the greatest players in Sixers franchise history.

It’s not every day that you hear your name mentioned in the same breath as an all-time great such as Allen Iverson. However, this is quickly becoming a norm for Joel Embiid as he continues to break record after record for the Sixers.

In December, Embiid put up some truly dizzying numbers. This came in the form of 35.4 points on 54.5 percent shooting, 9.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.8 blocks in 13 games played. Embiid also knocked down 1.2 triples per game on a 41.7 percent clip.

More importantly, Embiid’s heroics allowed the Sixers to climb the standings in the East. Now with a 22-14 record, Philly is fifth in the conference. They are now just 3.5 games behind the league-best Boston Celtics as they remain in striking distance of the top seed.