When the NBA All-Star Weekend comes around, it acts as a reunion of legends from yesterday and today. Allen Iverson, who had a storied career with the Philadelphia 76ers (among other teams) is one of those legends.

Knowing these players still have to live life after stepping away from the court, fans who cheered for said player want to know how they’re doing when they’re not making an appearance for a team event or ceremony.

During the festivities in Salt Lake City, Allen Iverson gives a life update on how he’s living, in an interview with Andscape’s Marc J. Spears. Here’s part of the exchange:

MS: How are you right now? Every once in a while, you show up and then you disappear. What’s going on in your life right now?

AI: Just happy. And I’m happy with the fact that I’m able to be able to do exactly what you just said. To show up and show out when I want to. That was a big part of me retiring. I was tired. I was tired of it all, and I was ready. People talk about how hard it is to walk away from it. Fortunately for me, I was at a point where I felt that God really looked out for me, just like he has always throughout my life and he prepared me to be able to go.

Judging off of that response, it sounds like Iverson is at peace with his decision to walk away, and getting away from the spotlight. Hearing this is awesome, because it’s hard for some to stop playing, and stories about a person falling on hard times after retiring occur far too often.

It’s good to hear Iverson isn’t one of those sad stories.