The Philadelphia 76ers are riding a high right now in the NBA. Philadelphia has won nine of their last 10 games, including Friday night over the San Antonio Spurs.

Their victory over the Spurs is the team’s eighth consecutive win on the road. This is the longest road-winning streak for the 76ers since the 2000-01 season.

The 76ers that season were led by Allen Iverson. Philadelphia made a run to the NBA Finals, where they ultimately fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in five games.

76ers star Joel Embiid led the way with 33 points and 10 rebounds in the victory. Tyrese Maxey added 25 points off the bench in an impressive showing.

While the win was big, it wasn’t perfect. The 76ers held a 22-point lead with five minutes left, but the Spurs cut the lead to 10. Philadelphia put their starters back in to close it out.

“You’ve got to be an elite team. That’s where we are trying to get to consistently. We weren’t consistent enough tonight. We got a win, but we’ve got to try to be better overall,” 76ers star James Harden said after the game.

The Spurs have lost their eighth straight game. After a 5-2 start to the season, San Antonio finds itself with a 14-39 record, the second-worst record in the Western Conference.

The 76ers, meanwhile, improved to 34-17 on the season with their win Friday night. Philadelphia sits two games back of the Boston Celtics for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

The 76ers will have another opportunity to extend their road winning streak on Sunday. They travel to Madison Square Garden where they will face the 28-25 New York Knicks.