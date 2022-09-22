In an episode of JJ Redick’s The Old Man & The Three podcast, Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons spoke out about his current relationship with the Philly. The ex-Philadelphia 76ers stud made it abundantly clear that he has nothing against his former team and that he actually looks back on his time in the city fondly — for the most part at least.

Despite his love for Philly, however, Simmons could not help but throw some shade on the fans and the media for their overly harsh and critical treatment of him (via The Old Man & The Three on Twitter):

“Well people in Philly just want to have something to say about f–king anything, man,” Simmons said. “Everything. Literally everything. I post a picture of a f–king car or a dog, I got reporters saying you should be in the f–king gym.”

Here’s @BenSimmons25 on his relationship with the city of Philadelphia. Full episode with @jj_redick and @talter drops tomorrow morning on all platforms. pic.twitter.com/VAuxKbYNYu — TheOldMan&TheThree (@OldManAndThree) September 21, 2022

To be fair, Ben isn’t completely wrong here. Philly fans are some of the most passionate bunch in all of sports, and they take their teams very seriously. This is exactly why Simmons got lambasted whenever he posted a photo of his lavish cars. In their minds, most supporters (and some in the media) felt that he wasn’t taking his craft seriously and that he had gotten too distracted by the glitz and glamour of it all.

What cannot be denied, however, is that at this point, Sixers fans are just happy that the Ben Simmons saga is over. He’s Brooklyn’s problem now.