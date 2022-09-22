One of the most captivating storylines that plagued the NBA last season was that of Ben Simmons and his high-profile exit from the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons pretty much went on strike and refused to play as he forced his way out of the team. He eventually got his wish as the Sixers sent him to the Brooklyn Nets via trade — both to the delight and the chagrin of Philly fans everywhere.

For his part, however, Ben Simmons made it clear that he has nothing but love for Philadelphia. He acknowledged how passionate Sixers fans can be, but regardless of the same, the All-Star point guard still has fond memories of his time in the city (via The Old Man & The Three on Twitter):

“Philly is obviously a sports city,” he continued. “And my experience playing there was incredible. For the most part, it was incredible. I had a great time. The fans are unbelievable.”

Simmons did say “for the most part,” and Sixers fans know exactly why Simmons wasn’t exactly the happiest camper in the city towards the latter part of his Sixers career. Be that as it may, it appears that he still holds the city close to his heart:

“I still have an apartment there, so I do own some real estate in Philadelphia still,” he said. “I feel like I’m a part of Philly still.”

Simmons also noted that he has “friends for life” in the city and that he also has family in Philly. The former Rookie of the Year quickly played down the notion that he despises the city:

“Philly’s great. I think people have a thought that I hate it,” said Simmons.

Here’s @BenSimmons25 on his relationship with the city of Philadelphia. Full episode with @jj_redick and @talter drops tomorrow morning on all platforms. pic.twitter.com/VAuxKbYNYu — TheOldMan&TheThree (@OldManAndThree) September 21, 2022

That’s all well and good, but I’m not entirely sure the people of Philly feel the same way about Ben Simmons.