Kyle Lowry has had a long NBA career as he got it going back in 2006, and he isn't done yet. Lowry and the Philadelphia 76ers have agreed on a one-year deal, and this upcoming season will be Lowry's 20th in the league. He certainly isn't playing at the level that he was once at, but he isn't ready to call it a career quite yet. Lowry is back.

“Free agent guard Kyle Lowry has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN,” Shams Charania said in a post. “The 2019 champion is back for his 20th NBA season – and a third consecutive year with his hometown 76ers.”

Kyle Lowry is now the 12th player to reach 20 seasons.

“Kyle Lowry will become the 12th player in NBA history to play 20+ seasons & only the 2nd point guard to ever do it,” Josh Lewenberg said in a post.

The other NBA players to reach 20 seasons in their careers are as follows:

Vince Carter

LeBron James

Robert Parish

Kevin Willis

Kevin Garnett

Dirk Nowitzki

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kobe Bryant

Jamal Crawford

Udonis Haslem

Chris Paul

Kyle Lowry

Lowry was a standout player at Villanova during his college days, and his high level of play resulted in a first-round NBA Draft selection. Lowry was picked by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2006 NBA Draft, and he spent the first two and a half seasons of his career in Memphis.

After playing for the Grizzlies for a couple of seasons, Lowry made the first move of his career as he went to the Houston Rockets. He spent a few seasons in Houston, and then he went to the Toronto Raptors. Lowry spent most of his career in Toronto, and that is where he had the most success as well.

Lowry was at his best during his time with the Raptors, and that is also when he experienced the most team success. In 2019, Lowry was a key player for the NBA champion Raptors.

After Lowry's days in Toronto came to an end, he went and played for the Miami Heat. It was clear that he wasn't quite as good as he used to be as he was getting older, but he was still a solid role player.

Kyle Lowry joined the 76ers during the 2023-24 season, and he has been in Philly ever since. Lowry will turn 40 during March of next season, and there is a good chance that this is his last year in the league.