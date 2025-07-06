One of the more prized names on the free agent market who hasn't yet been signed is Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes. Grimes rose from obscurity down the stretch of last season and put together an incredible stretch of games once the 76ers were essentially out of playoff contention.

The reported holdup causing the two sides not to come to terms on a new deal is the fact that Grimes wants $25 million a year, which Philadelphia is reportedly reluctant to shell out, per The Athletic.

Recently, former 76ers guard Patrick Beverley took to the Pat Bev Pod to relay his thoughts on the situation.

“He needs to relax… I’m all with the homies getting paid, but let’s be realistic… Put some more work in,” said Beverley.

The big question pertaining to Grimes right now is how much of his late-season heroics are sustainable long term, and how much were simply a blip on the radar and can be attributed to the fact that he was quite literally the only reliable scoring option for the 76ers at that time, and that overteams may have been overlooking Philadelphia on their schedule.

Grimes is far from the first player to rise from obscurity and go on a hot streak down the stretch of a season, and the results have been mixed as far as those players' future prospects go.

Article Continues Below

A big decision for the 76ers

Another factor worth considering for the 76ers is the sheer number of scoring guards the team has on its roster. Jared McCain will be back in the lineup after his Rookie of the Year campaign was cut short due to injury. VJ Edgecomb looked like a potential star during his first summer league game on Saturday evening. And of course there's still Tyrese Maxey, who remains one of the elite scoring guards at his position.

With all of these options already in the backcourt, it's easy to see why the 76ers might have some hesitancy in committing so much money to Grimes, who clearly can score the ball but doesn't provide much in the way of playmaking or facilitating.

In any case, it may be a while before the Grimes saga concludes.